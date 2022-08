It’s thought yobs deliberately started two bin fires within minutes of each other in Nantwich town centre.

Fire crews were called out at 1.15am yesterday (August 6) to the first fire on Pall Mall in Nantwich.

They used a hose reel to extinguish a smouldering waste bin which had been set slight.

Just 30 minutes later they were called to a second one, on Churchyardside, Nantwich, at 1.45am.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish that one.