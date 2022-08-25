Brine Leas students in Nantwich achieve “amazing” GCSE results

Brine Leas School students in Nantwich have been hailed by staff after achieving “amazing” GCSE results

Their results published today (August 25) include 150 Grade 9s, 175 Grade 8s and 300 Grade 7s and 12 Distinction and Distinction*.

Highlights include two students – Chris C and Isaac L – achieving eight grade 9s and a grade 8 each.

Others to achieve at least five grade 9s include Amelie V, Lydia B, Ben J, Jack Q, Charlie W, Christina B, Alice J, Nathan M, Rebecca P, Ellie P, Alex W and Lydia W.

And staff also hailed Rebecca P, Harry T, Maisy G, Ciara L-B, Holly G, Ella S, and George T who have achieved in the region of three grades higher from their starting points in Key Stage 2.

Brine Leas headteacher Dave Cole said: “I am delighted to announce that the GCSE and BTec results mean that this year our students have achieved amazing results in the most turbulent of times.

“Only the most senior members of our community will remember a time with an equivalent level of disruption over such a long period of time.

“Credit to the students, parents, and staff for completing GCSE and BTec courses with incredible success.

“So many of our Year 11 students have managed to achieve results that get them into our sixth form, on to college or into apprenticeships.

“Success is evident across the ability range, and we are extremely pleased with every grade achieved from 9 through to 1, as appropriate to the students that attained them.

“Much has been said about this year’s examinations, but the preparation for and sitting of the exams by students and the marking of the exams by the boards remains unchanged.”