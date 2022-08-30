Mid Cheshire Hospitals receives baby friendly award

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (MCHFT) which runs Leighton Hospital has been awarded the Baby Friendly Award.

It is the first health care facility in Cheshire and Merseyside to gain recognition from the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) Baby Friendly Initiative.

The Baby Friendly Initiative is a global programme which aims to transform healthcare for babies, their mothers, and families.

In the UK, the Baby Friendly Initiative works with public services to better support families with feeding and developing close relationships to ensure all babies get the best possible start in life.

The award is given after an assessment by a UNICEF UK team.

Rachel Asher, Neonatal Infant Feeding Lead at Mid Cheshire, said: “This award is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to increase breastfeeding rates and improve care for all mothers at the Trust.

“At Mid Cheshire, we set out to ensure that all mothers and babies are supported to form a close and loving relationship – whatever their choice of feeding method – as this is the best start for every baby.”

Jenny Butters, Head of Midwifery, said: “I would like to congratulate our teams including midwives, nurses and support workers who have been involved in this fantastic award.

“They have continued to work tirelessly to provide the highest standard of care for women and their families.”

UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative Programme Director Sue Ashmore added: “We are delighted that Mid Cheshire Hospitals has achieved full Baby Friendly status.

“Our work to support breastfeeding is based on extensive and resounding evidence that breastfeeding saves lives, improves health and cuts costs in every country worldwide, rich and poor alike.

“Mothers in Cheshire can be confident that their midwives will provide high standards of care.”