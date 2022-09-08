Local tributes continue to flood in following the death of Her Majesty the Queen after a 70-year reign.

The Queen visited the area on numerous occasions, including Reaseheath College in 2013 and to open Leighton Hospital in the 1970s.

Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Peter Groves said: “Nantwich Town Council joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

“On this sad occasion, the Town Council would like to express its deepest condolences to all the Royal Family.

“As a mark of respect, during the period of Royal mourning, the Union Flag at the Civic Hall will fly at half-mast.

“A book of condolence will be opened at Nantwich Civic Hall from Friday September 9.

“Further arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan said: “The Queen was the best of us. Service and duty above all else.

“Pictures from Crewe and Leighton Hospital spanning generations show her dedication unwavering over the decades. I am deeply saddened at her passing.”

Cheshire East Council said: “Councillors and members of staff at Cheshire East Council are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and would like to express our sincere condolences to the Royal Family.”

Cheshire East Council leader Sam Corcoran said the borough of Cheshire East shares the great sense of loss felt by the Royal Family, the country as a whole and the Commonwealth at the passing of Her Majesty.

He said flags on all council buildings will be flown at half-mast.

“The Queen was a truly remarkable woman and her death has created a feeling of enormous loss,” Cllr Corcoran said.

“She ruled this great country for 70 years, surpassing the reign of Queen Victoria. In 2022 she celebrated her platinum jubilee at the age of 96.

“Her ability to reach out to her subjects, through her television broadcasts and her public speeches, and appearances were instrumental in making us all feel a part of one big royal family, envied around the globe.”

The council leader said that through conflict and war, the Queen had been an inspirational and comforting figure, whose strong words of quiet defiance and unity held the nation together.

“Her Majesty won the respect and admiration of nations, governments and monarchs around the world. Fifteen British prime ministers have served under her, plus the many prime ministers, former prime ministers and leaders of our Commonwealth countries,” said Cllr Corcoran.

“The whole country and Commonwealth came together in a spirit of enormous celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – 70 years of unwavering service to her people.”

He added: “Flags on all council buildings will be flown at half-mast and I urge all businesses and public organisations, where possible, to do the same.

“Flags will return to full mast for the proclamation, announcing our new King. They will be lowered again for the 10-day period of mourning.

“Anyone who wishes to lay flowers is welcome to place them at Westfields, Sandbach, Macclesfield Town Hall, or at Municipal Square, in Crewe.”

Crewe Town Council has posted a message of condolence on Facebook to say: “We are saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 – 2022. We join with the nation in mourning her loss.”

Cllr Connor Naismith, who represents Crewe West on Cheshire East Council, tweeted: “Rest in peace Her Majesty the Queen. Her reign has been extraordinary, having been a constant figure in so many of our lives, during a time of huge changes in society and economy. Thoughts are with her family, and all those mourning her loss.”

Tributes have also come from the emergency services.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, John Dwyer said: “I wish to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family on this immensely sad day.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years as a pillar of strength and wisdom to our nation and her legacy will be felt deeply for the next 70 years and more.

“Her Majesty was the one constant that remained in our nation’s public life.

“She will forever be a shining example of public service and a figurehead for the values that unite us as a country, and I join people across Cheshire and the United Kingdom in mourning her loss.”

Cheshire’s Chief Constable Mark Roberts posted, on behalf of Cheshire Police: “The Constabulary is extremely saddened to have learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The Queen served as our Head of State for 70 years, a truly remarkable reign with an unwavering devotion to serving the public and our country.

“My thoughts, and the condolences of the Constabulary, are with her family at this sad time.

“We will continue to work alongside and support our local communities as we reflect on and mourn the loss of Her Majesty.

And North West Ambulance NHS Trust tweeted: “All at North West Ambulance Trust are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Our thoughts go to her family at this sad time and we send to them our deepest condolences.”

(Additional reporting by Belinda Ryan, local democracy reporter)