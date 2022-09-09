Cheshire East Council will hold its official proclamation announcing the succession of King Charles III on Sunday at 3pm at the council offices in Sandbach.

Town and parish councils in the borough will hold their individual proclamations at a later time.

Members of the public are invited to attend all events.

The proclamation at Westfields in Sandbach will be led by the Mayor of Cheshire East, Councillor David Marren.

He will be accompanied by the chief executive, Dr Lorraine O’Donnell and the Archdeacon of Macclesfield, The Venerable Ian Bishop, who will lead a short service commemorating the life of Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Willaston Parish Council is to hold its proclamation ceremony at 4pm on Sunday at Mike Heywood Green, Willaston. All are welcome.

It is customary for councils to hold their proclamation the day after the Royal proclamation, in London, on this occasion at St James’s Palace at 11am during a meeting of the Privy Council.

Residents can expect to see the Union Flag, currently at half-mast on all council buildings in Cheshire East, raised to full mast for this event.

Flags will then be lowered again for the period of mourning.

The King has stated that a period of mourning will continue for seven days following the funeral of the late Queen.

Books of condolence have been opened at council offices in Macclesfield, Sandbach and Crewe.

Town and parish councils will also have their own books of condolence for residents to sign.

People can also leave messages of condolence on the Cheshire East Council website.

Cllr Sam Corcoran, leader of Cheshire East Council, Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader and Cllr David Marren, Mayor of Cheshire East are sending messages of condolence to the Royal Family and people are invited to lay flowers at council buildings.

Anyone who wishes to lay flowers is welcome to place them at Westfields, Sandbach, Macclesfield Town Hall, or at Municipal Square, in Crewe.