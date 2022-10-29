Nantwich law firm Bowcock Cuerden appointed to NFU panel

A Nantwich agricultural law firm has again been re-appointed to the National Farmers Union’s Legal Panel.

Bowcock Cuerden LLP took part in a review by the NFU and were praised for commitment to NFU members and the quality and breadth of service provided.

The firm has retained its place on NFU’s National Legal Panel for the fourth time.

Lesley Smith, Director at Bowcock Cuerden, said the company had always been “heavily committed to its agricultural and horticultural clients”.

She added: “The NFU’s review earlier this year was extremely thorough, involving an assessment of the services and specialisations we offer, our fee structures, commitment to the NFU and its members, and also feedback from both NFU staff and members.

“We are very proud to have been again re-appointed to the NFU National Legal Panel for a fourth term.

“Quality of service and client satisfaction are paramount to us, and it is extremely gratifying to have received such a highly valued independent endorsement.”

NFU Director of Policy Andrew Clark said: “The Legal Panel is an important feature of the NFU’s legal services offering to our members and I am delighted to confirm the reappointments.

“The NFU’s panel firms are committed to supporting NFU members and have clearly strengthened their agricultural and rural teams over the past few years.

“Their broad expertise is highly valued by our in-house legal team and NFU members.”

Chair of the NFU legal board Nick Hamer added: “The aftermath of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic created a number of challenges for farming and growing businesses.

“We are entering a period of transition for the industry and this undoubtedly puts the Legal Panel in high demand, providing expert advice to NFU members on a wide range of legal matters.

“The reappointments will serve to strengthen the bond between the NFU and the Legal Panel, delivering benefits for all NFU members and LAS subscribers.”