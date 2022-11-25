Nantwich Running Club sets pace with trophy at awards event

Nantwich Running Club has won England Athletics “Club of the Year” for the North West Region at a ceremony this week.

The club received a framed certificate and trophy from Sarah Friday, Club Support Manager, at the England Athletics Volunteer Awards 2022 at Blackburn Rovers FC on Thursday (November 24).

The England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards celebrates contribution that athletics and running volunteers make to the sport.

Nantwich Running Club was launched in March 2021 by Willaston endurance running coach Mike Stevens and has since attracted 450 members of all abilities.

Members say the club has helped them with their mental health and wellbeing, encouraged them to become more social post lockdown and introduced them to others who have become good friends.

The club meets at Malbank High School and members run in small groups of 10 people for up to 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are 14 chatty pace groups, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

Most members are either new to running or new to running in groups, though three members are England Masters athletes and one member represents Team GB as a Duathlete.

Mike Stevens, founder of the club, said: “I’m honoured to receive the award on behalf of the club.

“It’s tremendous recognition for the inclusiveness of all our members, the work of a fantastic committee and the passion of a dedicated group of run leaders.”

South Cheshire Harriers were runners-up in the same “Club of the Year” category.

(Pic: l-r Steve Epps (kit manager), Emma George (club secretary), Gill Stevens and Mike Stevens (Founder)