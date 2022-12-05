ROUND UP: Latest from Crewe Regional Sunday League

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division the only scheduled game was postponed as Broadhurst FC couldn’t field a team.
In the Division One Cup Faddiley won the replayed game with Nantwich Pirates 3-2.
Sam Cadwallader and Chris Stokes scored for Nantwich Pirates.
In Division One the leaders won 4-0 against JS Bailey with goals from Lewis Barker 2, Tom Cotton and James Johnson.
Cheshire Cat had a 2-1 win at C & N UTD with goals from Sam Davenport and Mitch Stokes.
Taylor Ruscoe scored for C & N UTD. Princes Feathers and Raven Salvador shared 4 goals in a 2-2 draw with Steven Wright and Dan Cooper scoring for Raven Salvador and Darren Fox and Adam Pickering scoring for Princes Feathers.
Leighton FC and White Horse also shared four goals in a 2-2 draw. Paul Bowker and Shaun Simcock scored for White Horse.
In The Crewe FA Sunday Cup, The Lions had a comfortable win over Winsford Over 3 with a 10-2 scoreline.
Scorers for The Lions were Danny Roberts with a hat-trick, Jordan Amson 2, Denilson Osigwe 2 and Dale Broadfield, Shannon Sinnott and Danny Tomkinson also scoring.
Thomas Stanton scored both goals for Winsford Over 3.
George & Dragon won 3-2 at Cooper Buckley with goals from Sean Tierney, Callum Boyle and Matty Birchall with Jason McMullan scoring both goals for Cooper Buckley.
Betley FC also proressed to the semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Crewe Arrows U21 with goals from Toby Bateman 2 and Keiran Duckers.
Willaston WS opened the scoring after only 3 mins with a goal from Nathan Alcock but that was their only success as they eventually lost 7-1 to Congleton Town Colts.
