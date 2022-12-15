FEATURE: What is Charity Bingo?

Bingo is a game that’s been around for decades and played in many countries around the world.

It’s a game that’s just as good being played online as it is in a land-based bingo hall. It’s easy to pick up and is also great fun, as well.

Over the years, there have been games of bingo played for charitable purposes.

This is mainly to raise money for a good cause. But it’s not a case of just playing a game and dedicating the funds to one, there are things players and organizers need to be aware of.

Origins of Charity Bingo

Bingo is known for being a light-hearted game, full of fun and laughter.

The bingo lingo certainly helps with this, as do the high-spirited bingo callers.

They not only feature in bingo halls but also in online games of bingo, such as 5 Line Night, where there are five winners in every game.

When there is a charitable bingo event, like the Charity Bingo Night held in Nantwich Civic Hall in aid of The Royal British Legion, there are different regulations than what’s expected from a bingo hall or site.

Additionally, with online bingo becoming equally popular as they are in bingo halls, many bingo sites also have charity bingo events as well.

Charity Bingo Regulations

To be classed as a charity event, the organization that’s holding it has to follow certain rules.

These tend to vary from country to country, but in general, the guidelines for bingo halls and live bingo online charity events include: the charitable event is to be held for fundraising purposes only and no private profits are to be retained.

This means that there cannot be big cash prizes or jackpots for players, with any money raised going towards the purpose of the fundraising event.

However, there are often small prizes for players, such as a toaster or biscuit assortment, which are allowed.

In line with this, there has to be a limit on jackpots, prizes, and the number of games that are played.

Following this, the proceeds of the charitable bingo event should go to a cause that players know about beforehand, with the majority of the funds going to this charity or good cause.

An ideal way to do this is to state in promotional material and advertising that the bingo event is being held for a charity or good cause and explain that winnings are going to them.

Also, there should be no political interference in the event, meaning there should be no political leanings or affiliations from the organizers or cause that the profits are to go to.

Charity Bingo is a great way to raise money for a good cause, and it’s popular too!

Bingo is a naturally enjoyable game. Playing this type of bingo just adds to the enjoyment, whilst opening it up to a wider audience that may not have ever considered playing bingo before.

Perhaps the best bit is that both online and land-based bingo can have charity bingo events, meaning that raising money for charity has never been easier in the bingo world.