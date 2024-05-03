Popular series of summer concerts returns to St Mary’s in Nantwich

The popular series of summer lunchtime concerts held at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich returns next week.

Each Thursday, there will be live performances by singers and musicians at the church.

The first performance will be on Thursday May 9 between 12.30pm and 1.15pm, by Chetham’s Students.

And there will concerts each week from then, as follows:

16th May James Warburton (Violin) and Angharad Huw (Harp)

23rd May Gill Styles and Richard Walker (Piano duet)

30th May No concert

6th June Yuki Kagajo (Piano)

13th June Damian O’Keeffe (Baritone) and Martin Bussey (Piano)

20th June Laurie Ashworth (Soprano) Laura Jellicoe (Flute) and John Gough (Piano)

27th June Sophie Rosa (Violin) and Ian Buckle (Piano)

4th July Nantwich Chamber Ensemble

11th July Rufus Edwards (Piano)

18th July Nantwich Singers

25th July Rachel Fillhart (Clarinet) and John Gough (Piano)

1st August Lauren Scott (Harp)

8th August Lyndon Hills (Organ)

15th August Simon Russell (Organ)

Admission to the performances is free with a retiring collection held.