Cheshire Fire Service taster sessions in January

Cheshire Fire Service is inviting people to January taster sessions for those looking to kickstart their 2023 in a new career.

The service is offering anyone who wants to see if this could be the role for them a chance to try out.

Taster events are held at the service’s state-of-the-art training centre in Winsford.

Prospective applicants can try out the practical tests, speak to serving firefighters and learn about the role and the application process.

The sessions are on Saturday 14 January, 09:30 – 13:00 and 13:30 – 17:00, and on Monday 16 January 09:30 – 13:00 and 13:30 – 17:00.

Places are limited

“The organisation is looking to recruit a new cohort of wholetime permanent firefighters in the new year, who will begin their training in September 2023,” said Chief Fire Officer Alex Waller.

“Taster days are the ideal way for people to see first-hand what the role entails, how the application process works and see how fitness levels measure up.

“This experience will help people who want to apply by learning more about the job, what’s expected from initial application and how to improve strength and technique for the physical tests.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service says only around five per cent of a firefighter’s time is spent attending incidents.

Key roles include being active in their communities, carrying out prevention work to reduce the chance of fires, delivering road safety campaigns, and working with young people through programmes such as The Prince’s Trust Team, Fire Cadets and Respect courses.

Chief Fire Officer Waller added: “Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is one of the best performing and innovative fire and rescue services in the country, acknowledged by many awards and accolades.

“Our vision is a simple one, to be an outstanding Service where there are no deaths, injuries or damage from fires or other emergencies and we are looking for men and women with a wholehearted commitment and willingness to work hard as part of our team.

“The application process is designed to give everyone, irrespective of their professional or personal background, an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to be a firefighter.

“The heightened emphasis placed on fire safety and prevention in recent years has not only reduced fires within our communities but has also dramatically changed the role of the modern day firefighter.

“I would therefore urge anyone who wants to make a difference within their communities and to change and save lives, to come to a taster session and talk to us or contact us via our website.”