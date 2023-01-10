Warning over dumped batteries after fires in CEC bin lorries

Cheshire East residents are being urged not to dump batteries in household waste after a number of fires in bin lorries and at Ansa’s depot in Middlewich.

Ansa tweeted danger warnings before Christmas after several fires were sparked by “dead” batteries.

Now Cllr Mick Warren, chair of the council’s environment and communities committee, has warned of the dangers posed to Ansa staff by people dumping both batteries and needles in with their normal waste and their recycling.

Cllr Warren said: “The incorrect disposal of batteries is something that, regrettably, our collection teams are finding.

“Our wholly-owned waste and recycling company, Ansa, had several fires last year in their waste collection vehicles and at the waste transfer station in Middlewich.

“These accidents were caused by batteries.

“Please dispose of used batteries at collection points, which are located in most supermarkets or local household waste and recycling centres.”

He said waste and recycling teams had also come across needles during recent bin collection rounds.

Last year, 24 needles were found in silver recycling bins.

Recycling and garden waste is often sorted by hand – as is other waste on occasion – and sharps such as needles and syringes pose an obvious danger to staff.

Cllr Warren said: “This puts our collection teams at risk of injury and contaminates recycling, so I am asking residents to ensure that they use the correct and safe disposal methods.

“I would urge people not to place any harmful materials, including syringes and medical waste, in their recycling bin, household waste bin or any other refuse bin.

“The proper way to dispose of sharp and dangerous objects is to use a sharps disposal container from an NHS provider or local pharmacy.

“Sharp bin containers can then be taken to an appropriate NHS collection site, where they can be disposed of safely.”

For more information on how to safely dispose items visit https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/waste_and_recycling/bins/what-waste-goes-where.aspx or contact your NHS provider.