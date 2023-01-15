Recreation of Tina Turner concert comes to Crewe Lyceum

“TOTALLY TINA” rocks into its 14th year and arrives at the Crewe Lyceum Theatre in South Cheshire on Friday February 17.

It is the UK’s original, award-winning Tina Turner tribute and stars Justine Riddoch and her cast.

Tina Turner has recorded some of the biggest music hits over the past 50 years.

Songs like Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come.

These were followed by We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over.

Justine’s tribute act has been a National Tribute Awards winner since 2013.

Twelve years have passed since Totally TINA first sprang to life in Liverpool.

It has collected a Lifetime Achievement Award and many other accolades along the way, earning Justine’s ‘Totally Tina’ a deserved top spot in the musical tribute world.

This year’s production is a mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back, It’s Only Rock and Roll and The Bitch is Back have been added to a set which includes Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer to name a few.

Justine, a past winner of cult talent show “Stars In Their Eyes” performing as Anastacia, has been singing professionally for 30 years.

She said: “I am thrilled by the success of this production – we have come so far!

“Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

“We always add our own personality to the Show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

“That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

The band have played to audiences all over the country and in Europe, and have performed at the Cover Festival in Davos, Switzerland (Tina Turner’s new home country) the last few years.

For more details and tickets, visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk