9 hours ago
Reaseheath College students give ducks a safe place to nest
1 day ago
New Nantwich Town boss Paul Carden ready for challenge
1 day ago
Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival gears up for 25th anniversary
1 day ago
Men and teen arrested and drugs seized in police raids in Crewe
1 day ago
Nantwich Community Garden go ahead with National Lottery funding
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich firm Boughey Distribution scoops hat-trick of awards

in Business March 4, 2023
Sarah Hall - Boughey Distribution (1)

Nantwich firm Boughey Distribution has been awarded a hat-trick of ‘AA’ grades in the BRCGS Storage and Distribution standard.

It’s the highest grade possible and comes for its sites in Wardle, Crewe and a Co-Pack Facility also in Wardle, Nantwich.

For the Crewe warehouse, it is the third consecutive audit that the site achieved the ‘AA’ grade.

It was the first occasion the Co-Pack Facility had been audited separately to the company’s main Wardle site.

The facility provides services to the food industry including shrink wrapping, re-boxing, re-labelling, free-standing display unit assembly and re-palletising.

The BRCGS accreditation provides benchmarking for logistics companies and customers and recognises best practice and facilitates a process of continual improvement.

Sarah Hall, Boughey’s ESG (Environmental, Sustainability & Governance) & Quality Manager, managed the audit.

She said: “We are all extremely proud to have been awarded three top marks for our Wardle and Crewe warehouses, and the Co-Pack Facility for the first time.

“Without the commitment of our team to uphold extremely high standards in food safety and quality control, these awards would not have been possible.

“Really special for the Crewe award was that the auditor was particularly complimentary about the team’s knowledge, confidence and the overall morale that was portrayed during the audit.

“The award is constantly evolving and drives continual improvements within our industry.

“It’s all about pushing boundaries and encouraging businesses to implement new practices to forge positive change.

“Following each audit, we come away with enhanced information and great new ideas to put into practice.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.