The Leopard pub in Nantwich set to reopen after £330,000 revamp

Popular Nantwich pub The Leopard is set to re-open next week after a major £330,000 revamp.

The London Road venue has been converted into Joule’s Brewery’s latest “Taphouse” design, with a large extension which has doubled the pub’s capacity.

As well as the “garden room” extension with retractable roof, there is a new meeting room, dining booths and an extended high seating bar.

Joule’s bosses say it is one of the biggest investments in any of the company’s pubs.

The pub was closed early in January to allow work to be undertaken.

Landlords Sam Rock and Gary Evans are to host a sneak preview of the new-look venue for staff, suppliers and special guests this Saturday April 1.

The pub is due to re-open to the general public on Monday April 3.

Anna Brakel, brand operations manager at Joule’s, told Nantwich News: “We believe in Nantwich, the Leopard has been a great success for us as a Joule’s Taphouse and we are excited to invest in Nantwich furthermore.

“Inspired by a 19th century hunting lodge, it was important for us to incorporate this design into the project, just like we did in 2012 when we first refurbished the Leopard.

“We have doubled the capacity of the pub, with a steel frame extension to the rear, including a large retractable roof to create an idyllic garden room feel, perfect for those summer evenings.

“Other additions are also a state-of-the-art meeting room, an extended comfortable high seating bar, dining booths for privacy and a standout bar to showcase our ever-growing Joule’s Brewery beer portfolio with Green Monkey being the flagship brand for the Leopard.

“As a nod to our hunting lodge inspired Taphouse, we have also added a Hunter’s Hideout Secret Garden bar on the terrace area, not something we have ever done before, but knowing what a popular summer location the Leopard garden is, it felt like a perfect opportunity to create something special and stand out.

“Our main goal was to create a fantastic Brewery Taphouse.

“Pubs are the honey pot of our community and we are excited for the public to experience the Leopard, taking in all the intricate details that our Project Manager Jack Nuttall and his build team have carefully crafted and created.

“This project has been one of our biggest investments to date, with a spend of £330,000.

“We are confident with our refurbishments and designs and our goal in Nantwich was to create an amazing Taphouse offer for our customers, that’s what is most important to us.”

Sam and Gary have been running the Leopard for more than 10 years.

“They are fully invested and committed to the local community,” added Anna.

“We worked hard behind the scenes in the months prior to the project, discussing the detail of what the Leopard will offer upon reopening, including Live Music sessions, pub quizzes and games alike.

“Famous for their street-inspired food style, their incredible burgers are their signature range and knowing how important an enticing food offer is to Leopard offer, they have also invested in the kitchen facility.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming all the regulars and new faces to visit us once again in April.”