Nantwich Town took a point from a crucial game against Stafford Rangers with a 1-1 draw at the Swansway Stadium.
After playing away to South Shields 48 hours earlier, manager Paul Carden made two changes to the side.
Dan Cockerline and Tom Scully came in for Connor Evans and Caspar Hughes.
Nantwich were desperate for all three points to try and take them out of the relegation zone in the Northern Premier League.
Both teams struggled early on to adapt to the ever-changing weather conditions, one minute it was bright and sunny, the next there were really heavy showers.
The football suffered as neither side really found their footing, and neither really took control of the game.
The first proper chance came after 23 minutes, as a Steven Hewitt free-kick from the far right of the area, saw him hit the side netting,
It wasn’t until just after the half hour mark when the first big talking point happened.
Stafford opened the scoring when a good low delivery found Callum Saunders, who arrived at the back post, for a simple tap in from very close range.
This didn’t seem to knock Nantwich as they pushed on to find an equalising goal.
Sean Cooke almost found it, his magic feet made it past three players, before his chance was cleared.
Then right before the half time whistle was blown, Nantwich did find an equaliser.
The ball made its way out wide for a cross to come into the box where Dan Cockerline headed into the back of the net as the opposition goalkeeper Cameron Belford was in no man’s land.
After the break, Nantwich were unfortunate not to take the lead as Cockerline turned his marker and fired into the top corner of the net, but only for referee Richard Abson to blow for a foul.
The game became scrappy and tense as both sides looked to try to stamp their authority.
With 20 minutes left, it was almost Stafford who re-took the lead as Kaiman Anderson rose highest from a cross, but his header went just wide of the far post.
On 76 minutes, Nantwich managed to win a corner and captain Troy Bourne looked to have timed his powerful header just right but the ball hit the crossbar, bounced down and some thought over the line, but nothing was given and the game continued.
Ethan Stewart almost win it for Stafford at the back post only to see his close range shot go wide.
Nantwich are next in action away in a massive relegation clash at Marske United on April 15, with the last home game on April 22 against Radcliffe.
(Pics by Peter Robinson)
