Adrian completes 500-mile canal run for Critical Care Unit

in Charity news / Human Interest / News April 15, 2023
Adrian Wootton - The Cat canal run

Adrian Wootton has completed an amazing 500-mile canal run for Mid Cheshire Hospitals critical care unit.

For the last three years, he has run 500 miles along UK’s canals without running over the same ground twice.

And it’s all been in aid of the Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust Critical Care Unit.

The Cat 107.9FM and PJ from the Thursday’s Perfect Afternoon Show have supported Adrian with his amazing feat from the start to finish line.

He was interviewed 11 months ago and again last week just after finishing his last run in Birmingham.

Adrian spoke about the challenges of running the 500 miles and the task as a whole, but said his favourite canal stretches were Shropshire Union, Caldon Canal, Llangollen Canal and the Montgommery Canal.

He said his biggest challenge was overcoming the difficulties involved in not running over the same ground twice.

As there are only so many canal paths close to his home here in South Cheshire he has had to travel further afield as time has gone on.

Towards the end, he was travelling hundreds of miles just to complete a short distance!

Eleven months from our first interview he has completed his huge task.

Donations are still coming in and are open until the end of May.

You can donate here now https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/canalrun500

Visit The Cat’s website for the podcast and interview and to listen again to Thursday’s show.

