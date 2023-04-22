“Inspirational” South Cheshire nurse set for lifetime award

A South Cheshire nurse who has been central to the delivery of end-of-life care across the county for decades has been nominated for a prestigious lifetime achievement award.

Salli Jeynes, recently retired Chief Executive of award-winning charity The End of Life Partnership (EOLP), is in line to receive a coveted gong at Skills for Health’s upcoming Our Health Heroes Awards.

Registered nurse Salli joined the NHS when she was 18 and is remembered by colleagues who describe the award nominee as a ‘true inspiration’.

Her former nursing colleague Christina Dean said: “During the 80’s and 90’s, Salli was a ward sister, teacher and Macmillan nurse.

“For her there was no separation in practice and education, and she always walked the mile in the other person’s moccasins.

“There was always a smile, a touch, and a little bit of mischievousness – that was what made Salli an inspiration to others.”

After nursing, in 1998, Salli became Director of Education at Cheshire Hospices Education (CHE), a now defunct charity that worked in partnership with hospices to provide palliative care education for tens of thousands of health and social care professionals.

Under Salli’s leadership, CHE expanded to become EOLP in 2014.

It enabled a more holistic approach to living well, care, death and loss through public awareness and community engagement, education and training for the health and social care workforce.

Over the years, EOLP has become a central vehicle for delivering improved care for thousands of patients and their families.

Former St Luke’s (Cheshire) Hospice matron Siobhan Horton said: “Salli supported the expansion of our hospice strategy taking hospice care beyond cancer.

“Through CHE and EOLP, the hospice contributed to care beyond its walls, including a collaborative and innovative solution for advanced dementia care and a compassionate community approach to loss and death.”

EOLP continues to work with partners and agencies in Cheshire and has supported innovative partnership in a variety of different sectors.

Salli led the charity in advancing new models of care and developed innovative new support for care homes across the county.

GP Dr Sinead Clarke said: “Salli is an inspirational leader.

“She encourages us all to think widely and innovatively about how we can work better for the benefit of our population.”

Chair of EOLP Tracy Paine MBE added: “Salli is the kindest, most compassionate, and professional person that I have had the privilege to work alongside during my career.

“Her leadership and vision has created a long-term strategy for excellence within palliative care, which ultimately improves the lives of everyone receiving end of life care.”

Gold, silver and bronze Lifetime Contribution Award winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on June 7.