Dogs welcome at Marbury Merry Days country fair

The Marbury Merry Days traditional country fair will this year include a ‘Gun Dog Scurry’ on both days and a ‘Fun Dog Show’ on Sunday, writes Jonathan White.

The popular two-day fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday May 11-12 this month.

A representative from Marbury Merry Days said: “The always popular Gun Dog Scurry, run by Julie and Harry Shaw, will take place on both Saturday and Sunday from 12.45pm to 4.30pm (£2 per run, or £5 for three runs).

“Although the course is set up for gundogs there isn’t any restriction on entries so even a miniature poodle could have a go!

“As the American Civil War Society will be firing their cannons and muskets on Saturday we’ve kept Sunday for the Fun Dog Show when it will be less noisy.”

There will be seven open classes for the Fun Dog Show, at £1 per entry and judged by local vet Steve Leonard.

Entries are taken on the day from midday on the Church Terrace, with judging from 12.45pm.

The winners of all seven classes will compete for the title “Best in Show” in the Main Ring at 3pm.

The classes will be: 1 – cutest puppy (under 12 months), 2 – golden oldie (8 + years), 3 – prettiest girl, 4 – handsome chap, 5 – best rescue dog, 6 – young handler (under 12 yrs), and 7 – prettiest eyes.

The Fun Dog Show is sponsored by Leonard Brothers Vets and Bradeley Green Pet Store.

The main attraction this year is the American Civil War Society, who will re-enact civil war combat displays between the Union and the Confederacy, along with a living history village from this turbulent period in history.

Other attractions and events include Pinxton Puppets, Grand Draw, Plant Stall, Sweet Stall & Cake Stall, Tombola, Bric-a-Brac & Book Stalls, Craft and Gift Fair, Side Shows & Refreshments; along with Glo*s Dance Troupe (Saturday), Maypole Dancing (Saturday), Wirral Pipe Band, Cheshire Farm Ice Cream, Children’s Activity Area, Bouncy Castles, Model Flying Display, Floral Display in the Church, Trade Stands, Classic Cars & Vintage Tractors, Cygnet Bar, and Climbing Wall (Saturday).

This year’s fair will include a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Sunday, including Supermarine Spitfires, the British single-seat fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force and other Allied countries before, during, and after World War II.

Gates open at 12:30pm and the fair takes place in the field next to St Michael & All Angels Parish Church and Marbury Big Mere, three miles from Wrenbury.

Entrance prices: Adults = £7.50, Under 16s = £1 (free if with an adult). Free parking.

All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the St. Michael & All Angels Parish Church in Marbury.

For further information contact: 01948 663087 / 07778 604470 or visit: https://www.marburymerrydays.org/

(Pics by Jonathan White)