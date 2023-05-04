Nantwich Town Ladies captain Claire Rathbone said the season had “exceeded all expectations” after they finished third in the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League Premier Division.
The Dabbers finished behind Ellesmere Port and Macclesfield, with 28 points after nine wins, one draw and six losses.
And Rathbone said it was just reward for the effort everyone had put in throughout the campaign.
“It is fair to say this season has far exceeded any expectations from the offset,” she said.
“Those outside of the club may have been shocked to see Nantwich Ladies finish third, however the squad has put 100% effort and commitment into the season.
“The belief that our efforts would pay off has been instilled throughout, coming third is the reward for adopting a new formation and sticking with it during challenging times.
“Countless hours outside of training has advanced Nantwich ladies to a new level.
“Working on fitness, communication and developing a culture of feedback and respect has strengthened the teamwork and the last four games of the season was a visual reflection of the hard work going on in the background.
“This season has seen new impact players arrive, players leave, injury disruptions, and multiple squad changes.
“Each player who has worn a Dabbers shirt has made a difference and the result is a credit to everyone who put energy into the season.
“I am incredibly proud to have led the team alongside Dani this year.
“For me player development and inclusion is the most important aspect of a team and if we get that right we build trust with each other and win games.
“Dan, Neil and Ryan have set the foundations for a successful 23/24 season, the team will only get stronger with talented youth players stepping up.
“I am excited to see what the future holds for the ladies side and feel privileged to have played apart from day one.
“A big thank you and well done to all the ladies for what can only be described as an unforgettable season of change and advancement.
“The Ladies now have a well earned rest in preparation for pre-season where it all starts again!
“Thank you to all the supporters for adding that extra motivation on match days, it doesn’t go unnoticed and your attendance made our final game extra special with one of our biggest crowds of the season.”
Nantwich Town Ladies are on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-8.30pm) on the Applewood Arena 3G artificial grass pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode.
For further information relating to Nantwich Town Ladies FC visit https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(pics by Jonathan White)
