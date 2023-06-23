New youth facility on Crewe car park backed by CEC planners

Plans to build a state-of-the art youth facility on a Crewe car park have been recommended for approval, writes Belinda Ryan.

The two-storey building will house a sports hall, illuminated roof-top sports pitch (MUGA), changing and showering facilities, a café/coffee shop and kitchen and a range of meeting rooms and activity areas.

Facilities and activities available at the new Crewe Youth Zone will include sports such as football, badminton, netball, basketball, cricket, climbing, boxing and fitness training and creative activities including arts and media opportunities, dance studio, media suite, and arts and crafts workshops.

The centre will also provide health and wellbeing support, information and guidance together with experience of the outdoors through activities such as exploration walks, kayaking and climbing.

The application, from OnSide Youth Zones for the Oak Street car park site, is due to be considered by Cheshire East southern planning committee on Wednesday (June 28).

In a report going to that meeting, the council planning officer states: “The applicant’s vision is to help young people keep healthy and active, whilst also encouraging them to be positive and aspirational.

“This bespoke facility will offer both sporting and creative facilities for young people between the ages of eight and 19 years, and up to 25 years for those with additional needs.”

The application for the two-storey contemporary design building also includes a dedicated drop-off/pick-up bay of five parking spaces off Oak Street.

The scheme will create 35 full-time equivalent jobs.

The planning officer’s report states: “Whilst of contemporary architectural design, the youth zone is considered to represent a high quality scheme that sites positively in the townscape.

“The proposed scheme therefore has the potential to be a significant catalyst for positive change in the southern gateway area in conjunction with the council-sponsored southern gateway public realm project.”

Eighteen letters have been sent to the council opposing the scheme, mostly relating to the loss of the 127-space car park.

The objectors say there are a number of businesses in the vicinity who rely on the parking spaces on Oak Street for their employees, clients, visitors and customers.

They also say there are inadequate parking facilities for the youth zone.

Others argue the scheme will result in anti-social behaviour and crime, some say there are other vacant buildings on High Street which could accommodate the youth zone.

One letter was sent supporting the scheme with the writer saying this kind of investment in Crewe should be welcomed as it benefits young people, including those from deprived areas.

The council’s report says a survey of Crewe town centre car parks shows there is an over-supply of long-stay car parking.

Regarding lack of parking for the youth zone it says: “Given age restrictions the majority, if not all, of those who will use the youth zone will not be able to drive or have access to a car.

“Youth Zone staff can use one of the nearby public car parks within the town centre, or travel by alternative transport modes given the sustainable location of the site.”

The planning meeting takes place at 10am on Wednesday, June 28, at Crewe Municipal Buildings.

(pic by Google maps)