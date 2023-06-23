Voting opens for Nantwich Food Festival Awards!

Local outlets have been shortlisted in the Nantwich Food Festival Awards 2023 – and voting is now open!

The public has until September 3 to vote for their favourite venues in EIGHT categories, including “Best Customer Engagement” sponsored by Nantwich News.

Winners will be announced at Food Awards Evening on October 20.

Anyone who votes for the winner in any of the categories will be entered into a draw to win £40 to spend in that establishment.

Winners will be notified by October 31 2023 via the email they supplied in the voting process.

The food awards are part of the popular annual Food Festival which this year takes place across three days between September 1-3.

To vote, visit the Food festival voting page here

The full list of nominations in each category:

Best Restaurant:

St Martha’s

Love Land Kitchen

Sacred Orchard

Naaz

Romazzino

Deadwood Smokehouse

Chopstix

Street

Miller and Carter

Indian Ocean

Rookery Hall

Best Pub Food:

The Leopard

The Swan Marbury

White Lion Warmingham

The Peacock

The Wickstead

The Crown

The Red Cow

The Talbot

Royal Oak Worleston

Cheshire Cat

The Vine

The Broughton Balterley

Hand and Trumpet Wrinehill

Coach and Horses Crewe

Boars Head Walgherton

Shropie Fly Audlem

The Crown Wrinehill

Rising Sun Wistaston

Combermere Arms

Bhurtpore

Black Lion

Dusty MIller Wrenbury

White Lion Weston

White Hart Hough

Oddfellows

Bench

Farmers Arms Ravensmoor

The Globe

Best Cafe/Coffee Shop

18 The Park Wrenbury

Olea

Ginger & Pickles

Cafe de Paris

Minshulls garden Centre

Little yellow Pig

Enzo

The Tealounge NTFC

Nantwich Bookshop

Waterside Nantwich Marina

Miss Marmalades

Mini Beans Coffee Crewe

Guayoyo

Cafe Cortado

The Hive

Granary Arts Cafe

Tilly’s Bunbury

Costa

Caffe Nero

Pillory House

Bar Stars

Ebenezers

Wilbrahams

White Horse

Boot and Shoe

Cheshire Cat

Wickstead

Bench

Vine

The Leopard

Crewe Dog

Shropie Fly

White Lion Hankelow

Three Wrens Gin

The Crown

Loco

Six

Best Newcomer

La Dolce Vita Pasticceria

Tearoom No.11 Audlem

Kennedy’s

Charlie and Co

Royal Oak Worleston

Guayoyo

Sugar Lounge

Olive’s Cypriot Food

Longman’s Farmshop

Bakehouse – Ginger & Pickles

White Lion Hankelow

Noodle Gurus Crewe Market

The Railway Hotel

CW5 Burger

Best Takeaway

Market Plaice

Hings

Cheshire Cupcakes

Bibby’s Crewe

Lucky Dragon Crewe

Flames

Jordy’s Pizza

Chop Suey House

Spices

Oriental Magic

Coral Reef

Oasis (B&M car park)

Goodies Crewe

Thai taste Crewe

Varietys

Stonebaked with Love

Shapla

Pigsty parlour

CW5 Burger

The Emperor

Chatwins

Best Food Producer/Retailer

La Dolce Vita Paticceria

Chatwins

The Cheese Shop

Minshulls Nursery

Clewlows

Cheerbrook

Hannah’s Homemade Fudge

Welch’s

Rainbow Cheesecakes

Bakehouse – Ginger & Pickles

Marks & Spencer

Alternative Meats Ltd

Snugburys

Morrisons

D and K Welch Nantwich market

Grant’s Butchers

J Hulse Worleston

Brookshaws Butchers

B&M

Sainsburys

Weston Billtong

Palins Butchers

Clems Fruit and Veg

Rodney Densem

Mornflake

Best Customer Engagement

No 18 The Park Wrenbury

Ebenezers

Cafe de Paris

Cheshire Cupcakes

Swan Marbury

Six

Jordy’s Pizza

St Martha’s

Nantwich Bookshop

Red Cow

Tealounge NTFC

Olive’s Cypriot Food

Deadwood Smokehouse

Oasis (B&M car park)

Crewe market Hall

Longman’s Farmshop

Miss Marmalades

Cafe Cortado

Welsh Row Fryer

Cheerbrook

The Broughton Balterley

Little Tap Tarporley

Three Wrens Gin

Chopstix

Tearoom No.11 Audlem

Real raw Milk Nantwich market

Love Lane Kitchen

Granary Arts Cafe

Romazzino

Black Lion

Brookshaws Butchers

Weston Billtong Ltd

Rodney Densem

Oddfellows

Palins Butchers

Charlie and Co

Street

Rookery Hall

Ginger & Pickles

The Talbot

Little Yellow Pig

(Main image from 2019 awards)