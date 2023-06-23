Voting opens for Nantwich Food Festival Awards!

Local outlets have been shortlisted in the Nantwich Food Festival Awards 2023 – and voting is now open!
The public has until September 3 to vote for their favourite venues in EIGHT categories, including “Best Customer Engagement” sponsored by Nantwich News.
Winners will be announced at Food Awards Evening on October 20.
Anyone who votes for the winner in any of the categories will be entered into a draw to win £40 to spend in that establishment.
Winners will be notified by October 31 2023 via the email they supplied in the voting process.
The food awards are part of the popular annual Food Festival which this year takes place across three days between September 1-3.
To vote, visit the Food festival voting page here
The full list of nominations in each category:
Best Restaurant:
St Martha’s
Love Land Kitchen
Sacred Orchard
Naaz
Romazzino
Deadwood Smokehouse
Chopstix
Street
Miller and Carter
Indian Ocean
Rookery Hall
Best Pub Food:
The Leopard
The Swan Marbury
White Lion Warmingham
The Peacock
The Wickstead
The Crown
The Red Cow
The Talbot
Royal Oak Worleston
Cheshire Cat
The Vine
The Broughton Balterley
Hand and Trumpet Wrinehill
Coach and Horses Crewe
Boars Head Walgherton
Shropie Fly Audlem
The Crown Wrinehill
Rising Sun Wistaston
Combermere Arms
Bhurtpore
Black Lion
Dusty MIller Wrenbury
White Lion Weston
White Hart Hough
Oddfellows
Bench
Farmers Arms Ravensmoor
The Globe
Best Cafe/Coffee Shop
18 The Park Wrenbury
Olea
Ginger & Pickles
Cafe de Paris
Minshulls garden Centre
Little yellow Pig
Enzo
The Tealounge NTFC
Nantwich Bookshop
Waterside Nantwich Marina
Miss Marmalades
Mini Beans Coffee Crewe
Guayoyo
Cafe Cortado
The Hive
Granary Arts Cafe
Tilly’s Bunbury
Costa
Caffe Nero
Pillory House
Bar Stars
Ebenezers
Wilbrahams
White Horse
Boot and Shoe
Cheshire Cat
Wickstead
Bench
Vine
The Leopard
Crewe Dog
Shropie Fly
White Lion Hankelow
Three Wrens Gin
The Crown
Loco
Six
Best Newcomer
La Dolce Vita Pasticceria
Tearoom No.11 Audlem
Kennedy’s
Charlie and Co
Royal Oak Worleston
Guayoyo
Sugar Lounge
Olive’s Cypriot Food
Longman’s Farmshop
Bakehouse – Ginger & Pickles
White Lion Hankelow
Noodle Gurus Crewe Market
The Railway Hotel
CW5 Burger
Best Takeaway
Market Plaice
Hings
Cheshire Cupcakes
Bibby’s Crewe
Lucky Dragon Crewe
Flames
Jordy’s Pizza
Chop Suey House
Spices
Oriental Magic
Coral Reef
Oasis (B&M car park)
Goodies Crewe
Thai taste Crewe
Varietys
Stonebaked with Love
Shapla
Pigsty parlour
CW5 Burger
The Emperor
Chatwins
Best Food Producer/Retailer
La Dolce Vita Paticceria
Chatwins
The Cheese Shop
Minshulls Nursery
Clewlows
Cheerbrook
Hannah’s Homemade Fudge
Welch’s
Rainbow Cheesecakes
Bakehouse – Ginger & Pickles
Marks & Spencer
Alternative Meats Ltd
Snugburys
Morrisons
D and K Welch Nantwich market
Grant’s Butchers
J Hulse Worleston
Brookshaws Butchers
B&M
Sainsburys
Weston Billtong
Palins Butchers
Clems Fruit and Veg
Rodney Densem
Mornflake
Best Customer Engagement
No 18 The Park Wrenbury
Ebenezers
Cafe de Paris
Cheshire Cupcakes
Swan Marbury
Six
Jordy’s Pizza
St Martha’s
Nantwich Bookshop
Red Cow
Tealounge NTFC
Olive’s Cypriot Food
Deadwood Smokehouse
Oasis (B&M car park)
Crewe market Hall
Longman’s Farmshop
Miss Marmalades
Cafe Cortado
Welsh Row Fryer
Cheerbrook
The Broughton Balterley
Little Tap Tarporley
Three Wrens Gin
Chopstix
Tearoom No.11 Audlem
Real raw Milk Nantwich market
Love Lane Kitchen
Granary Arts Cafe
Romazzino
Black Lion
Brookshaws Butchers
Weston Billtong Ltd
Rodney Densem
Oddfellows
Palins Butchers
Charlie and Co
Street
Rookery Hall
Ginger & Pickles
The Talbot
Little Yellow Pig
(Main image from 2019 awards)
