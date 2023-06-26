Dear Editor,

What the NHS needs is much better management and less bureaucrats, pen-pushers and equality and diversity advisers.

Hospital waiting lists have reached a record high of 7.4 million….and that is in England alone.

And it is not through the lack of money or staff. NHS has never had so much money or staff.

Setting aside the two exceptional Covid years, the NHS has never been better funded in REAL TERMS or had higher staffing levels.

The current top NHS management has clearly failed……. and managers who can deliver the NHS service we pay for, but don’t get, should be installed in their place.

Our NHS does not compare well to the rest of the world. UK is 2nd to last on hospital beds, just 2.5 beds per 1,000. Japan has 12.8 per 1000.

UK has only 3 doctors per 1,000, while Greece has 6 doctors per 1000 patients. UK comes bottom for the number of CT & MRI scanners per person.

USA has 5x as many scanners per person.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader #CreweFirst