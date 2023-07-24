Nantwich in Bloom toast pub’s support as town bids for floral glory

Nantwich in Bloom has received a welcome boost as the town bids for glory in a major floral contest.

The Black Lion on Welsh Row is onboard as a sponsor as Nantwich enters a new ‘Large Town’ category in Britain in Bloom’s annual search for floral excellence.

Nantwich has scooped many accolades for top town in the North West over the years, including a Gold Award in 2022.

But its growing population on developments such as Kingsbourne and Malbank Waters has meant a step up in the contest.

Nantwich in Bloom chair Sue Sherwood said: “Nantwich will now be judged in the Large Town category due to its expansion which means we will be up against towns with much bigger budgets to spend on floral displays.

“We will need all the help we can get, so sponsorship from local businesses like The Black Lion is really welcome. Many thanks go to landlord Darren.”

Nantwich has carried off many golds for best regional town of its size down the decades, including awards from Cheshire Best Kept Stations for Best Kept Garden.

The Black Lion is sponsoring floral displays in a large planter outside NatWest on the town square.

Landlord Darren said: “Nantwich in Bloom does a tremendous job keeping our town looking so floral and welcoming which supports our visitor economy and makes it such a pleasant place to live.

“As a business we take pride in the displays we have on the front of the building and in our Courtyard garden.

“We have invested a good deal in flowers, shopping local from Nantwich Market and they are looking lovely.

“They do take a lot of looking after however so we wanted to show our appreciation to local Nantwich in Bloom volunteers by sponsoring a planter.

“Hopefully it will encourage others to show support in this important year.”

Town mayor Steph Wedgwood joined Nantwich in Bloom officials this week to judge the local competitions for best floral displays on shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants. Results will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, every resident and business is urged to make a big effort to boost Nantwich’s flower power ahead of the national contest.

There will be stiff competition from local rivals. Knutsford, Northwich and Congleton were among Large Town winners last year.

Winners are named by Britain in Bloom in the autumn.