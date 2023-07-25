Nantwich Clinic first in UK to offer new “self test” blood sampling

A clinic in Nantwich is the first in the UK to offer patients pioneering new “self test” blood tests.

The Nantwich Clinic has teamed up with a company in Switzerland to offer the Bloom Lab tests which can measure levels of iron, protein and the thyroid in just minutes.

These pioneering tests send results direct to your phone via an app in minutes.

It’s a nod to the future for many who struggle to get access to a GP or have to wait weeks if not months for appointments and tests.

Nantwich News editor Pete Leydon went along to try out the first of the kits – and officially became the first “Bloom Lab” patient in the UK!

He said: “Covid taught us many things – but above all else it highlighted how that first stage in health monitoring will be done from home in the future.

“We all became used to swabs, vials, wipes, test strips, serial numbers, QR codes!

“What would have been science fiction 20 years ago looks set to be commonplace in many households in the next few years.

“These test kits are simple, quick and effective. You just need a decent mobile phone, the free Bloom app, and the testing device plugged in at home.

“Thankfully my gut protein test returned a ‘normal’ result!”

The testing process is easy once the Bloom app has been downloaded and the user has logged in.

A simple swipe of the phone across the testing device (or typing in the serial number) will connect the Bloom Lab.

There are small differences on how to do the blood test depending on if it’s iron, gut protein or thyroid being tested.

But generally it will involve a mini lancet to prick the skin, and a small capillary tube to collect the blood which is then mixed with buffer solution and applied to a test strip.

This strip is then inserted into the small Bloom Lab. A few minutes later, the results will be sent to the users phone.

Gill Fox, boss at The Nantwich Clinic on Newcastle Road, said: “We’re excited to have another service to offer, that enables people to get a better understanding of their health in a quick and convenient way.

“Being the first clinic in the UK to offer Bloom is great for the North West.”

Stef Meachin is brand manager for the product in the UK.

Stef said: “We have brought this advanced piece of technology over from Switzerland.

“Currently it is to be used by a healthcare professional or if you for example have to have your iron levels checked each month you are able to purchase one with your GP’s guidance.

“We believe in proactive health. Our health influences our wellbeing more than we think, that is why we help people to understand their bodies better and take a proactive approach to their health.

“By providing easy, cost-effective access and translation of medical data into actionable information, we aim to reduce inequalities in healthcare.

“This lab is set to be on sale to consumers in 2024.”

Healthcare professionals and individuals with GP approval can purchase directly from https://una-athome.co.uk/collections/bloom-diagnostics

(*Nantwich News was NOT paid to run this feature)