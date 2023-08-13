Nantwich Food Festival set to wow the crowds

Organisers are putting the finishing touches to the 2023 Nantwich Food Festival which takes place in less than three weeks.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack the town centre between September 1-3 for the popular three-day event.

Organisers have lined up celebrity and local chefs, entertainment, a Park and Ride scheme and much more.

Nantwich Food Festival remains free to enter, including the celebrity and TV chef demonstrations.

The state of the art Reaseheath College Chef demonstration theatre at Love Lane will host all the chef demonstrations under cover.

Places are available for the Cookalong activity. These masterclasses will take place in The White Lion Weston Cookalong Marquee, near to the Players Theatre and pillory.

Find out more here www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/cookalong/

Two large marquees exhibitors sponsored by Applewood Independent and Hall Smith Whittingham Marquee are on Love Lane, and the Mornflake Pavilion will be at the Bowling Green area.

There are also three specialist dog food exhibitors supplying food for man’s best friend.

There are VIP Wine Tours and Events, and many drinks exhibitors such as Three Wrens Gin and Cheshire Botanicals, to Weetwood Ales, the Classic Wine Company, Cwm Deri Vineyard, Bubbles and Punch and more.

The town centre will be arranged in a market-styled format, popular with visitors and surrounding businesses.

Organisers have ditched the large brochure in favour of a fold-out leaflet after a successful trial last year.

A QR code on the leaflet links to a new-look website. Leaflets will be available over the Festival weekend and at the Festival stall at the Farmers Market on August 26.

There is a Banana Loaf competition, with 12 places available, to be judged by expert bakers.

Entries must be delivered to the Reaseheath College Chef Demonstration Theatre by 2.30pm on Festival Saturday. Enter via [email protected]

Marks and Spencer Simply Food, Nantwich have donated foodie prizes for the winner and those in 2nd and 3rd places.

The Dabber Bear trail is dotted around the town, with lots of town businesses taking part.

And town businesses will compete for the Best Dressed Window Display Competition.

There is still time to volunteer and new volunteers are needed to cover all the work.

For details contact the Volunteer Co-ordinator at [email protected]

And if you haven’t voted for your favourites for the Nantwich Food Awards, the deadline is on September 3.

The awards, sponsored by KBA The Financial Planning Company, are much loved by the winners.

Visit the website to choose your favourites and be sure to vote www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk