Kennedy’s diner opens new outlet in Crewe Market Hall

The owners of Kennedy’s American diner in Nantwich have opened a new outlet in Crewe Market Hall.

Kennedy’s Crewe will offer visitors home-cooked US-themed food including bagels, hot ciabattas, small plates, chicken wings, deserts, home-made milkshakes and American-style canned drinks.

Owner Louise Reade said a chance visit to the Market Hall with her daughter Grace, 11, was behind her decision to take the plunge just 15 months after opening Kennedy’s American Diner in Nantwich.

Louise, 35, from Nantwich, said: “I had heard lots of good things about Crewe Market Hall so took my daughter there one evening for some tea.

“I was struck by what a great and relaxed vibe it had with a mix of ages and great selection of food.

“In fact, I even popped back the following day as I wanted to sample the cheese board at Joseph Heler’s Cheese Corner!

“But I noticed that there was a unit being advertised and I just thought it would be a great fit for me and by bringing American-style food would enhance the current offering and mean the market ticks all the boxes and customers really can pick from foods from across the globe.”

The new outlet will be opening from Wednesday to Sunday.

The new arrival is the latest success story for the market which reopened in May 2021 following a multi-million revamp after Market Asset Management were appointed as part of Cheshire East Council’s town centre regeneration programme.

The historic Grade II-listed building has seen a 16-fold surge in visitors compared to its previous iteration, with thousands of people attending every week.

Stewart Cannon, MAM’s general manager at Crewe Market Hall, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Kennedy’s to our family of fantastic independent traders.

“The venture and its delicious food will complement our wonderful daytime and evening meal options and bring something fresh, inventive, and exciting to the market as part of MAM’s unwavering commitment to making the venue somewhere people love to shop, eat, drink and enjoy live music and entertainment.”

The market includes independent traders and diverse live entertainment in the main market hall and the old outdoor covered market.

Now known as Crewe Central it comprises a bar – The Kennel – and performance space used for live music and a comedy night which returns on Friday, September 1.