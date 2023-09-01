6 hours ago
Inaugural comedy night set for The Swan at Tarporley

in Alpraham & Tarporley / Village News September 1, 2023
The Front Of The Swan at Tarporley - art trail

The Swan in Tarporley is to host its first comedy night in its Tarporley Room on Saturday September 30.

It will feature a line-up of stand-up comedians from the renowned ‘Comedy In A Van’.

A number of popular comedians from will take centre stage at the venue, with the event hosted by Rob Riley.

Currently, the line-up is set to include Simon Wozniak and Eddy Brimson as well as Riley.

The event is strictly for ages 18 and over.

The evening will begin at 8.30pm and runs until 10.30pm. Tickets are £17.50 per person or 4 for £60.

The pub is offering different dining options for ticket-holders, including breakfast from 8am to 11am and its daily menu from 12pm to 9pm.

The bar will be open from midday until midnight.

For tickets visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bearinnsltd or register interest on social media at https://fb.me/e/2O03DMbP0

