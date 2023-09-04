Nantwich CC beaten in Cheshire Cup semi-final by Hyde

Nantwich Cricket Club first team’s hopes of silverware ended for the season when they were beaten in the semi-finals of the Cheshire Cup on Sunday.

Put into bat by Hyde at Whitehouse Lane, the Dabbers never got any sort of momentum and were bowled out for only 96 in 26 overs.

Jason Foulkes top-scored with 18.

Oliver Griffiths took a couple of wickets as Hyde fell to 82-6 but the visitors got home with four wickets and 22 overs to spare.

The defeat capped a disappointing weekend for the firsts, who were soundly beaten in the ECB Premier League at Widnes on Saturday.

Once again, batting first proved a struggle for Nantwich and only a rapid 49 from Griffiths got the away side to a total of 148 all out.

Luke Robinson made 30 and skipper Ray Doyle was unbeaten on 27.

After their openers put on 65, Widnes coasted home by seven wickets, although there were a welcome couple of scalps for Warrington (pictured), who had missed most of the season through injury.

There were better fortunes for the Saturday second and third teams, who both recorded wins.

Ben Mogg and Harry Newton took four wickets apiece as visitors Sale were bowled out for 124 and Newton then hit a half-century as Nantwich got home with five wickets to spare.

There were a couple of wickets for David Ferris and Noah Birchall as the thirds restricted Newcastle and Hartshill to 146-7 from their 40 overs and an unbeaten 56 from Robert Howell was the foundation of the visitors’ victory by six wickets.

The Sunday thirds went down to a three-wicket loss at the hands of Marple after being bowled out for 97 but Nantwich Women’s first team enjoyed a thrilling one-run win over Didsbury in the final of the Knockout Cup.

Grace Michell made an unbeaten 41 as Nantwich made 87-7 from their 20 overs and Bethan Robinson and Katie Hazeldine took a couple of wickets apiece as Didsbury made 86-9 in reply.

This Saturday, the firsts play their final home game of the season when they entertain Grappenhall CC at Whitehouse Lane.

The game starts at 11.30am and all spectators are welcome.