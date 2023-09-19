Shops and businesses awarded at Nantwich Food Festival

Shops and stalls that went the extra mile during Nantwich Food festival have been rewarded.

Many town centre businesses entered the ‘Best Window Display’ competition during the three-day event earlier this month.

And with prize-winners awarded rosettes by Nantwich Mayor Cllr Steph Wedgwood were Wright Letting and Management (1st), St Martha’s Greek Taverna (2nd) and Nettle (3rd).

Cllr Wedgwood also judged her favourite Festival stalls.

And the winners were Mr Fitzpatricks, TnT and Finest Cheshire Honey from the three exhibitor areas.

They were all awarded red 1st place rosettes.

The Food Safety Company Award for best hygiene practice among exhibitors was awarded for the first time ever.

And the worthy winner was Nantwich’s own Cheshire Cupcakes for their “excellent hygiene standards”.

Volunteers during the event were treated to VIP Wine Tours while others offered drinks and discounted food including the Paella stalls, La Pitta wraps and Yum Yum.

Nantwich business Direct Access featured in Festival planning for the second year running.

As well sponsoring hi-viz tabards for volunteers, Direct Access created the Calm Corner as a quiet, food-free zone for those who may have found the food festival overwhelming.

They also loaned out earphones for those with autism and provided Braille and large print brochures in support of those in need.

Chance – Changing Lives charity is also run by volunteers battling homelessness and poverty with hope, help and a hot meal.

During the Festival, several exhibitors donated food to help Chance clients, with the photographs showing just a small selection of the food donated.

A Nantwich Food Festival spokesperson said: “We salute all these and other organisations for going the extra mile.”