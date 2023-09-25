2 days ago
Nantwich Town beat Dunston to progress in FA Trophy

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport September 25, 2023
Second-half v Dunston - second Dabbers goal - Kai Evans celebrates his second goal (1)

A brace by Kai Evans helped Nantwich Town reach the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

They ran out 2-1 winners over Dunston in a keenly fought contest at the Swansway Stadium.

Nantwich were off to a flier and took the lead on nine minutes.

Evans was played in by Stevie Hewitt and he finished comfortably under the keeper for 1-0.

The visitors fought their way into the game as the first half progressed, but Kay had a couple of chances before the break to double the lead.

Staples then smothered another Evans effort just before half-time, and Evans also saw a shot well saved seconds later.

First-half - first Dabbers goal - Kai Evans scores (1)

Five minutes after the restart and the visitors levelled.

Dabbers keeper Moloney can’t hold on to a loose ball and it falls in off Butler for a fortuitous own-goal equaliser for Dunston.

It seemed to spark more life into Nantwich and eight minutes later Evans earned a penalty as he darted into the box and was brought down.

Evans dusted himself off to slot the spot-kick home comfortable as the Dabbers regained the lead.

Joel Connolly made a couple of vital blocks and interceptions as the visitors looked for a second leveller, before he is substituted late on through injury.

Second-half - opposition players fight for the ball (3) (1)

Dunston piled on the pressure but stubborn defending and poor finishing meant Nantwich were able to hang on for the win in front of 307 fans.

The Dabbers face a big week ahead as they travel to play Hanley Town in the league tomorrow night (Sept 26) and then an FA Cup third qualifying round clash away at Chester FC this Saturday (Sept 30).

(pics by Jonathan White)

