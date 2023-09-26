Cheshire East bids to build new 3G pitch at Crewe playing fields

Cheshire East Council is hoping to make a formal application for funding for a 3G pitch at a Crewe playing field next year – once it has secured a development partner, writes Belinda Ryan.

The council says there is a shortfall of two 3G pitches within the Crewe area.

The aim is to provide a new facility at the King George V Playing Fields.

A report to Thursday’s meeting of the environment and communities committee states: “The cost of the overall project is to be cost neutral to the council and it is expected that a substantial proportion of the funding for the scheme will be obtained in the form of a grant from the Football Foundation, with the balance coming from allocated S106 developer contributions and the development partner.”

The committee will be asked on Thursday to give the go-ahead for a competitive procurement exercise for the appointment of a football development partner to work with the council to deliver the scheme.

The project is by no means a done deal.

The report states: “The project is still subject to detailed site investigation, design and obtaining planning and other statutory consents prior to any funding from the Football Foundation being able to be secured.

“If planning consent is granted, and all other approvals relating to land and property are secured, then a formal application for funding will be submitted in late spring/early summer 2024 and it is expected that an offer of grant funding will be made shortly after that.”

Once the initial feasibility works have been completed, a public consultation will be undertaken, prior to any planning application being submitted.

The environment and communities committee meeting takes place at 10am on Thursday, September 28 at the council’s Westfields HQ at Sandbach.