Halloween run lifts spirits of Nantwich Running Club members

Dozens of Nantwich Running Club members dressed up in Halloween costumes for their training run this week, writes Jonathan White.

They sported ghoulishly good Halloween get-ups including skeletons, ghosts, witches, and even a T-Rex dinosaur!

Hi-vis straps were worn over the costumes and headlamps used to stay safe and be seen in the dark.

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “Our annual Halloween club run is a great opportunity for members to dress up have a bit of fun. Prizes were awarded for the best costumes.”

Nantwich Running Club meets throughout the year at Malbank High School and members run in groups of up to 10 for around 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are chatty pace groups to suit all abilities, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

The club offers people new to running in groups the opportunity to join two free taster sessions before deciding to join.

The club is launching its third Couch To 5k programme in November ready to start in the New Year.

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit: https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk

(pic courtesy of Mike Stevens)