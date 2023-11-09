Nantwich Town come from behind to draw with Bootle

Nantwich Town had to twice come from behind to earn a battling 2-2 draw at home to Bootle.
The visitors came into the game at the Swansway Stadium following back-to-back wins.
And it didn’t take them long to take the lead when Tom Peterson swept the ball into the back of the net following their first real attack of the game in the fifth minute.
The Dabbers looked for an instant leveller. Both Stevie Hewitt and Connor Rankin found themselves in goal-scoring positions, but they couldn’t work an opening.
Following a Dabbers corner, Bootle broke in numbers.
Ben Hodkinson received the ball down the right and sent in a searching low cross that was met by Owen Robinson who look destined to score but Mohumad Ali threw himself in front of the ball and blocked.
After enjoying the better of the ball, The Dabbers finally made their pressure count on the half hour mark.
Tyler Hill’s cross from the left was allowed to bounce in the box before Sean Smith’s headed clearance looped over his own keeper and nestled in the back of the net.
Five minutes later, Nantwich came close again when Connor Heath won the ball on the edge of the box.
He shifted the ball onto his right foot before taking aim, his effort took a wicked deflection that forced Tony Thompson in the Bootle goal to readjust and make a fantastic save as he clawed his out of the top corner.
After getting back on level terms, Bootle were gifted the lead back when Ahmed Ali tugged down his man in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.
Robinson stepped up and sent Danny Roberts the wrong way to put Bootle ahead for the second time.
In the early stages of the second half, Nantwich enjoyed the better of the ball but failed to do anything of note.
Stevie Hewitt whipped in a few dangerous set plays but no one attacked it.
In the 65th minute, the hosts finally made a set play count when Hewitt’s corner from the left was headed home at the back post by Byron Harrison who reacted first to the loose ball.
Thirteen minutes from time the ball fell to Ahmed Ali but his first-time effort whistled agonisingly wide of the far post.
In the dying embers, Bootle broke quickly from a Dabbers freekick as a clearance fell to Jake Burton.
He weaved his way towards the Dabbers box before forcing Roberts into a good save.
The visitors came close again when Arthur Lomax showed good feet to work space for a shot before crashing a lot effort off the upright.
In the 93rd minute, Nathan Okome’s cross fell to Paddy Kay who volleyed towards goal but Thompson made a good save down low to his left.
Then seconds later Bootle could have won it when Burton was played in behind but Roberts raced off his line to save well.
(pics courtesy of Jonathan White)
