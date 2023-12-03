Sporty youngsters shortlisted in Everybody Junior Awards

Sporty youngsters aged 5-15 have been shortlisted in this year’s Everybody Junior Awards.

The awards aim to recognise and celebrate the contributions of local sporting superstars across Cheshire East.

Finalists and winners will be presented their awards at their local Everybody leisure centre, school or club with the winner being announced mid-December.

Judges have the difficult job of choosing the finalists for each category.

The finalists for 2023:

Active Family of the Year – A family that has shown immense dedication to remaining healthy and active together within the past 12 months.

– Ash, Macey and Holly Richardson from Winsford training at Cheshire Ghost Riders BMX Club based in Crewe.

– The Woodhead Family (Hamish, Andrea, Tilda and Miles) from Alsager training at Alsager Swimming Club

Rising Swim Star – A swimmer participating in the Everybody Swim programme who always listens to instructions, is enthusiastic to achieve and gifted in the water. They also support other learners in the group and the swimming teacher too.

– Peter Hargreaves aged 7 swimming at Congleton Leisure Centre

– Esmé Fraser aged 7 swimming at Crewe Lifestyle Centre

– Eleanor Catterall aged 12 swimming at Nantwich Leisure Centre

Sports Personality of the Year – Individuals who have competed and achieving at local, regional or national level in a sport or several sports, shown an ability to lead by example and support others.

Ages 5-8 years:

– Bella-Ashleigh Smethurst aged 8 from Sandbach

– Sophia Hambleton aged 8 from Crewe

– Cole Cowgill aged 8 from Handforth

– Seth Goostrey aged 5 from Crewe

Ages 9-11 years:

– Amelia Carroll aged 10 from Poynton

– Holly Richardson aged 9 from Winsford training in Crewe

– Sebastian Briscoe aged 9 from Congleton

– Oscar Schirmer aged 9 from Hassall

Ages 12-15 years:

– Theo Naylor aged 14 from Knutsford

– Lucy Shore aged 15 from Crewe

– Ruby Moores aged 12 training in Congleton

– Thomas Bidgood aged 14 from Congleton

Everybody Junior Member of the Year – An Everybody member who has shown great dedication to keeping healthy and active.

– Lucas Stubbs aged 10 from Alsager

– Luke Hill-Smith aged 14 from Holmes Chapel

– Freya Brown aged 11 from Crewe

Unsung Junior Hero Award – Someone who has given their time to a local sports club or community group, ensuring that they can provide their services to as many people as possible.

– Jamie Meadows aged 6 from Cheadle Hulme

– Maisy Tomlinson aged 13 from Crewe

Kerry Shea, director of health and communities at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “We are very excited to welcome back the Everybody Junior Awards for 2023!

“They are one of our favourite awards of the year and we love hearing the fantastic stories of our young local athletes.

“We can’t wait to read all your nominations and we are sure there will be some difficult decisions when it comes to picking the winners, so please get your nominations in today!”

Technogym, Fitasylum and Holmes Chapel Parish Council are sponsoring this year’s awards.

Find out more here www.everybody.org.uk/about/everybody-junior-awards-2023/ or follow @EverybodyHealthLeisure on Facebook.

