170 arrests in week one of Cheshire Police Christmas operation

More than 170 people have been arrested during the first weekend of Cheshire Police’s Christmas operation.

The crackdown – called “Make the right choice” – targets anti-social behaviour, violence against women and girls, domestic abuse and drink and drug driving.

It is focussing on night-time economy hot spot areas like Nantwich.

Of the 170 arrests, 14 were made in the Crewe and Nantwich Local Policing area.

Officers secured more than 600 charges for a number of offences carried out last Christmas.

And the campaign – which will be shared on the Force’s social media accounts – will use officers’ body-worn footage to highlight action taken to keep people safe.

Chief Inspector Matt Charnock, who is leading the operation, said: “We want people to have a great Christmas with friends and family, and we will not allow a small minority of people ruin it for everyone.

“We want people to see our campaign and make the right choice. If you behave safely and responsibly you can have a great Christmas.

“However, if you choose to commit crime – even after we have warned you on the consequences of doing so – then you will have no-one to blame but yourself.

“It is not ok for good people to suffer at the hands of criminals – especially at Christmas time – and there is no place in Cheshire for people to commit crime and cause harm.”

Police say high visibility patrols will take place throughout December in targeted areas across the county.

There will also be specially trained officers to identify and tackle predatory behaviours such as harassment, loitering without reason and stalking.

Safety buses will be stationed in Nantwich and other towns to provide support to the vulnerable or those who need assistance.

Officers also aim to locate outstanding offenders and trace those wanted on recall to prison, ‘fail to appear’ warrants and any outstanding offences.

Chief Insp Charnock added: “I want to reassure the public that our efforts to keep people safe continues and we will do all we can to prevent and disrupt crime occurring in the county.”

Arrests in first weekend:

Widnes – 10 arrests

Warrington = 42 arrests

Chester – 38 arrests

Macclesfield – 21 arrests

Crewe – 14 arrests

Congleton – 12 arrests

Northwich – 12 arrests

Runcorn – 12 arrests

Ellesmere Port – 10 arrests