Local lorry driver voted “Mr Sleek” after shedding FIVE stone

A South Cheshire lorry driver has shed his own hefty load – and feels like a new man for it!

Andy Capes says losing five stones has helped him live a happier, healthier lifestyle – and be voted “Mr Sleek” and “Man of the Year” by fellow slimmers.

Andy was encouraged to join his local Crewe and Nantwich Slimming World group by his wife – and hasn’t looked back since.

He said: “My wife referred me to the scheme as she was worried about my weight.

“I was a bit reluctant at first; it felt like a huge step to take, walking into the room on that first Saturday.

“I needn’t have worried though, as obviously we all had the same goal.

“I can honestly say it’s the best thing I’ve done in years!

“I feel so much better in myself and I have much more energy.

“I find I have more enthusiasm and want to get stuck into jobs at home that I’ve been putting off for (in some cases) years.”

Andy always told himself he’d never be able to steer a new course to losing weight because of his job.

“I felt my job as a HGV Driver ruled out any chance of that.

“However, I now know that wasn’t the case at all and often post pictures of my “Trucker Teas” on the group Facebook page.

“It’s surprisingly easy to prepare healthy food in the truck with just a microwave oven.

“The key for me, really, is keeping it simple and not over complicating my meals.

“Regulars for me are scrambled eggs, microwave rice with cooked chicken or poached salmon and sometimes some peas, jacket potatoes topped with either baked beans or even a tin of tuna and a Healthy A portion of cheese.

“They make satisfying, filling meals quickly and easily.

“The support we all receive in group is fantastic and I would highly recommend joining a group to anyone and everyone.

“It came as a lovely surprise to be voted Man of the Year and again was a massive confidence boost.

“Fast forward a few months and I’m at my target weight having lost over 5 stones.

“I was also voted ‘Mr Sleek’ by our group, which again was a lovely surprise.

“For those people who have thought about joining but are, as I was, apprehensive about taking that first step; my advice is …just do it!

“There’s no time like the present. As we’ve just had Christmas, which is largely about presents, why not give yourself the best present you can? A happier, healthier future!”

