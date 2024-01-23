Geoff Norcott brings “Basic Bloke” show to Crewe Lyceum

Geoff Norcott brings his “Basic Bloke” UK tour to Crewe Lyceum on March 22.

Norcott is familiar face on TV appearing on Have I Got News For You, A League Of Their Own, The Last Leg, Would I Lie to You?, Live At The Apollo, 8 Out of Ten Cats, Backstage With Katherine Ryan and others.

For his sixth UK tour, Norcott will be trying to make sense of the current cultural and political scene with his playfully provocative brand of humour.

Whether it’s the dire blandness of the two main parties or the shamelessly shoe-horned right-on messages in adverts and films, Norcott will continue to delve into areas much of comedy leaves well alone.

But this time around he also has a mission. As well as casting his everyman eye over what’s happening in wider society, Geoff is trying to unpick what’s happening with your average bloke.

Toxic masculinity has grabbed all the headlines and ruined it for your standard model, who have been put under the microscope like never before.

Taking up his own bloke’s-eye-view, Geoff can see that, despite the social media vortex, your man in the street, average Joe, man on the Clapham Omnibus and your John Smiths just keep plodding on, fuelled by a diet of football, sheds, super-hero films, sporting autobiographies, wearing socks at all times and strategically burying feelings when necessary.

However, under the paraphernalia of manhood and the sometimes basic, even primal, behaviour of dads and lads, Geoff can see that there is something mysterious and definitely non-toxic going on.

A kindly and funny stock-take of both himself his fellow man, BASIC BLOKE unlocks some of the more complicated behaviour of your husbands, dads and brothers.

His credits include: Have I Got News For You (BBC2), The Last Leg (C4), Would I Lie To You? (BBC1), Backstage with Katherine Ryan (Prime Video), Mock the Week (BBC2), Live at The Apollo (BBC2), Offended by Irvine Welsh (Sky Arts), The Mash Report (BBC2), 8 Out of 10 Cats (C4). The Duchess (Netflix) A League Of Their Own (Sky) Late Night Mash (Dave), Richard Osman’s House Of Games (BBC Two) Countdown (Channel 4) Comedians Giving Lectures (Dave), and The Complaints Department (Comedy Central).

And he has returned to “Live at the Apollo” to host his own episode.

More details on Crewe Lyceum website.