LETTER: Dog owners beware of rising vets’ bills

Dear Editor,
In light of recent investigations into the possible exploitation of pets’ bills and treatment, I feel all owners need to be aware of how quickly these can escalate without much information from a vet.
An ‘over-zealous’ vet could well assure you that there is a desperate need for all procedures they recommend.
They would of course say they endeavour to keep costs down and carry out only necessary blood tests, x-rays, scans, etc.
Check out the NHS cost of one x-ray compared to that at a practice; there is a substantial increase at the latter.
Always check prior to allowing the vet’s recommendation for treatment :-
1. The daily hospitalisation fee and what extras are to be included
2. How long will any blood test results take – are they to go to an external lab – are other treatments really needed before such are returned
3. How many expensive medications are initially to be trialled – don’t pay up front for excessive amounts as they may not work
Take care you have ultimate control over your pet’s welfare – it’s your money and their life.
Yours,
Beryl Ninian
Crewe
