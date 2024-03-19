1 day ago
Confusion over £750,000 Sect 106 money for Nantwich town centre
2 days ago
PIC SPECIAL: More than 1,200 take part in Nantwich 10K
2 days ago
Pear Tree primary school in Nantwich celebrates 21st birthday
4 days ago
Nantwich campaigner is new Cheshire FA safeguarding champion
4 days ago
Driver injured as car ploughs into tree near Reaseheath
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: Dog owners beware of rising vets’ bills

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion March 19, 2024
Dog show participant

Dear Editor,
In light of recent investigations into the possible exploitation of pets’ bills and treatment, I feel all owners need to be aware of how quickly these can escalate without much information from a vet.

An ‘over-zealous’ vet could well assure you that there is a desperate need for all procedures they recommend.

They would of course say they endeavour to keep costs down and carry out only necessary blood tests, x-rays, scans, etc.

Check out the NHS cost of one x-ray compared to that at a practice; there is a substantial increase at the latter.

Always check prior to allowing the vet’s recommendation for treatment :-

1. The daily hospitalisation fee and what extras are to be included
2. How long will any blood test results take – are they to go to an external lab – are other treatments really needed before such are returned
3. How many expensive medications are initially to be trialled – don’t pay up front for excessive amounts as they may not work

Take care you have ultimate control over your pet’s welfare – it’s your money and their life.

Yours,

Beryl Ninian
Crewe

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.