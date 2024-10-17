Nantwich councillor wants fast-track of new rural bus service

A Nantwich councillor has urged Cheshire East to fast-track new bus contracts in the Nantwich rural area because residents have been left with no service since the end of August.

D&G Bus stopped running the 70, 72 and 73 services from September 1, impacting passengers in Nantwich, Wrenbury, Audlem and Bunbury.

Cllr Anna Burton (Nantwich, Lab) said at yesterday’s meeting of the full council: “We’ve had no service since August and, as the contract’s not due to start until April 1 next year, unlikely to get any service until then.”

She said it was an untenable situation.

“I wanted to ask whether there was any way that we could fast-track these particular contracts before April 1… otherwise it’ll be seven months without any service for a lot of residents who are really in desperate need,” she added.

“I know that alternative provisions through FlexiLink and Go Too has been made available, however it’s currently not adequate.”

Cllr Laura Crane (Lab), vice-chair of the highways and transport committee, said a full written answer would be provided.

But she added: “There is work ongoing to expand the capacity of FlexiLink and the Go Too in the south of borough as a direct result of the withdrawal of D&G from these services.”

Earlier in the meeting Cllr Crane had said the council was grateful for Department for Transport grants which “have allowed us to put together a plan and begin to deliver expansions to bus timetables, to new infrastructure at bus stops and bus stations”.

She said it had also given local bus companies the confidence to invest in new buses – something which hadn’t happened in Cheshire East for more than a decade.

She added: “We’re also working to expand the flexible transport system which is, at the moment, offered to those who are disabled or over 80, Monday to Friday during school hours.

“But we’ll see an expansion to allow travel into the evenings and on Saturdays for anyone of any age.”

(Story by Belinda Ryan)