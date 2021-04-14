Man in hospital after outbuilding fire in Nantwich

A man was taken to hospital after a fire in an outbuilding in Nantwich.

The fire broke out at around 10.15am yesterday (April 13) on Prince Edward Street, Nantwich.

Two fire engines attended from Nantwich attended and crews found that the fire involved a fridge freezer in the outbuilding.

One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames.

One man who was found to be suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Cheshire Fire Service firefighters were at the scene for around 45 minutes.

In a separate incident, crews tackled a chimney fire in Shavington at around 7.30pm last night (April 13).

The fire was in a property on Main Road, Shavington.

Five fire engines attended throughout the night, two from Crewe, one from Nantwich, one from Northwich and one from Sandbach.

The fire had spread to the roof space of the property by the time crews arrived.

One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check areas for hot spots with a 7m ladder in use by the crews.

Firefighters then removed affected tiles from the roof.

They left the scene at just before 5.30am today (April 14).