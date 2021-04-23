Beam Heath Trust payment distribution to start in June

Beam Heath Trust dividend payments for eligible Nantwich residents could be delayed this year by restrictions, trustees have warned.

Trustees say they have taken advice from the Director of Public Health at Cheshire East on door to door contact under current Government health regulations.

And they say this could impact on how quickly the payment of the dividend in 2021.

They say the distribution payment this year will begin in June with Claims Day scheduled for September.

A Trust spokesperson said: “The Trust has to deliver a ‘pay to bearer’ cheque by hand, and cannot hold bank details for approximately 2,000 recipients to enable The Trust to undertake payment by bank transfer.

“The Trust also needs to ensure that the person entitled to the payment receives the cheque.

“Every year between distributions, there are always a number of recipients who have moved out of the area.

“We will endeavour to get round to everyone as soon as we can but bearing in mind the very large number of recipients it is likely that it will take longer than usual to complete all visits and Trustees ask for understanding in this regard.

“Notification of Claims Day will be published in due course and the conditions for receipt of the Distribution will be made clear at that time.”

The trust is managed under rules set out in the Beam Heath Act 1823, and a dividend is distributed annually to qualifying householders of the ancient parish of Nantwich.

The dividend represents surplus income of the Trust from rents and investments on around 600 acres of agricultural land to the north and east of the town on both sides of the Middlewich Road from the Barony to the Rising Sun Inn.

There was once a Nantwich race course on Beam Heath.

The course opened in 1729 but racing ended in 1824 when the heath was enclosed by hedges and fences.