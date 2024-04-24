Plans submitted for car wash and valeting site at Nantwich Town

Plans have been submitted to build and open a new car wash and valeting service on land at Nantwich Town FC.

The site, which would employ six people, is for land at the junction of Waterlode and Reaseheath Way, to the south of the football club’s car park.

The site currently has no formal approved use but does act as an overflow car park for the football club and for general events in the town.

In a report to Cheshire East Council, agents for applicant Simon Woodhouse say they want to use “a small portion of the land to provide an access road around the perimeter of the site to the cleaning area at the west of the site, with ultimate egress along the northern boundary”.

It continues: “A painted steel container is to be sited on the western boundary to accommodate storage for the various cleaning machines and equipment and also a small office and customer waiting area.

“A perspex canopy, supported on the container and painted steel posts will also be constructed.

“A chemical toilet will be provided adjacent to the container for staff use only.

“A bunded concrete wash-down hardstanding will be provided with falls towards an ACO drain which in turn will connect to a settlement tank with final discharge to the adjacent stream.

“Should the proposal be granted in principle the applicant will submit more detailed information regarding the drainage and outfall.”

The proposal is to operate the site from 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm Saturday and 9am-5pm Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The remaining land will be left open for the continued informal use as an over-flow car park.

A visual of the planned car wash is on Cheshire East Council’s planning portal and can be found here.

(pic by Google Maps)