7 hours ago
Willaston fundraising daredevil takes on new challenge
7 hours ago
Latest figures show crime falling in Cheshire, say police
1 day ago
Plans submitted for car wash and valeting site at Nantwich Town
2 days ago
Very Best in Stand Up returns to Nantwich for top May line-up
2 days ago
Prolific shoplifter of stores in Nantwich and Crewe in court
banner-advert
banner-advert

WI groups join councillor to highlight River Weaver problems in Nantwich

in Environment / Human Interest / News April 25, 2024
Clean Rivers - WI groups highlight River Weaver problems

South Cheshire WI groups teamed up with a Nantwich councillor to highlight the pollution problems in the River Weaver in the town.

Members of the Hough & District, Middlewyches, Woodnoth-cum-Shavington and Warmingham WI wanted to highlight the national “Clean Rivers for People and Wildlife” campaign.

They joined with Cheshire East and Nantwich Town Cllr Anna Burton along the river to view the effects of sewage dumps and slurry spills.

Jill Kitchen, President of Hough & District WI, said she was “extremely pleased to see representatives of WIs” from across the Weaver catchment supporting the campaign.

She said: “Thousands of fish have been killed by the recent slurry pollution incidents and the water company’s sewage overflows are having untold effects on the Weaver and its wildlife.

“I hope more local people will strongly support our efforts to put pressure on those responsible to clean up their acts.”

Clean Rivers 2 - River Weaver campaigners

Cllr Burton added: “It’s time to turn the tide on those who are polluting our fresh waters.

“We need to see tighter regulations. The river is something to be nurtured, pollution incidents are crimes against mother nature.”

Labour Parliamentary candidate for Crewe and Nantwich Connor Naismith showed his support for WIs by attending.

He said: “I’d like to congratulate local WI groups for raising awareness of this important issue.”

Cllr Burton is spearheading a new steering group aimed at improving the river, with representatives from the town, Environment Agency, Cheshire East Council and local campaigners.

They are due to have their first meeting in the next few weeks.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.