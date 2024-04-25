South Cheshire WI groups teamed up with a Nantwich councillor to highlight the pollution problems in the River Weaver in the town.

Members of the Hough & District, Middlewyches, Woodnoth-cum-Shavington and Warmingham WI wanted to highlight the national “Clean Rivers for People and Wildlife” campaign.

They joined with Cheshire East and Nantwich Town Cllr Anna Burton along the river to view the effects of sewage dumps and slurry spills.

Jill Kitchen, President of Hough & District WI, said she was “extremely pleased to see representatives of WIs” from across the Weaver catchment supporting the campaign.

She said: “Thousands of fish have been killed by the recent slurry pollution incidents and the water company’s sewage overflows are having untold effects on the Weaver and its wildlife.

“I hope more local people will strongly support our efforts to put pressure on those responsible to clean up their acts.”

Cllr Burton added: “It’s time to turn the tide on those who are polluting our fresh waters.

“We need to see tighter regulations. The river is something to be nurtured, pollution incidents are crimes against mother nature.”

Labour Parliamentary candidate for Crewe and Nantwich Connor Naismith showed his support for WIs by attending.

He said: “I’d like to congratulate local WI groups for raising awareness of this important issue.”

Cllr Burton is spearheading a new steering group aimed at improving the river, with representatives from the town, Environment Agency, Cheshire East Council and local campaigners.

They are due to have their first meeting in the next few weeks.