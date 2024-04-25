Nantwich Town Women to hold trials for new players

Nantwich Town Women are recruiting players for their first team and new development squad due to the increase in players at their club, writes Jonathan White.
The first team finished their 2023/2024 season in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League in fourth place in the top-half of the table.
They also reached the semi-final of the Cheshire FA County Cup, and will play in the final of the Cheshire FA Challenge Cup against Macclesfield FC at the Swansway Stadium on Sunday May 12.
The new development squad will play in the Cheshire Women’s and Youth League from the 2024/2025 season.
Trials are taking place on Wednesday 15th May (7pm-9pm) and Wednesday 22nd May (7pm-9pm) on the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch.
Richard Embley, Head of Women’s Football at Nantwich, said: “We have a really exciting pathway developing with now over 100 female players aged between 13-18 at the club playing 11 a side football next season.
“So, it’s imperative that we expand our pathway opportunities into our first team.
“We have recruited well already with a coaching team who have experience of the league we will enter as well as the one above and their details will be announced shortly.”
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town Women, said: “The growth of the female section of the club has been phenomenal really and a lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes in order to get to where we are.
“Whilst we’ve had a successful year in both cup competitions, our aims have to be to get promoted over the next two seasons for the first team which will see hen allow us to have the development team come into our current league.
“With our facilities and coaching support, there’s no better place in Cheshire for female footballers to be playing.”
Register your interest via any of the Nantwich Town FC Women social media pages, including https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies or contact Dan Mellor on 07825711101.
