Very Best in Stand Up returns to Nantwich for top May line-up

Promoters of the popular ‘Very Best In Stand Up’ celebrate 15 years of shows in Nantwich with another top line-up for their May gig.

Fourteen of those years it has been staged at Nantwich Civic Hall with comedians across the industry performing and going on to become household names.

These include Joe Lycett, Rob Beckett, Josh Widdicombe, Chris Ramsey, Joel Dommett, James Acaster and Zoe Lyons among them.

And to celebrate on May 3 they have a line-up which drops back in time to some of the audience favourites.

Hosting the show will be Dan Nightingale, returning from touring the comedy circuit to come back and compere.

Nightingale was one of the most under-rated comedians around, then he started a podcast with fellow comic Adam Rowe and the rest is history.

Now one of the most popular UK based podcasts in the country, tit’s a rare chance to see him back on stage.

First act is Markus Birdman, a comedian who played the second show at Nantwich Civic.

He has since gone onto to become a touring theatre comedian after a successful stint on Britain’s Got Talent that saw him reach the semi-final stage.

He has long been in demand throughout the world as one of the very best stand up comics on the circuit.

In the middle section is Dan Tiernan – a comic making their debut and highly regarded as one of the fastest rising stars of the comedy circuit.

Dan is a 26-year-old, gay, Mancunian with dyspraxia.

He’s a high energy act with a gag heavy set all about his weird and chaotic life.

He already has appearances on ‘QI’ and ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown’ to his name and was crowned champion at the BBC New Act Of The Year awards last year.

And headlining is Mike Gunn, who appeared in the Independent’s list of top 10 stand up comedians in the country.

He has a list of TV appearances including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and a host of sell-out tours under his belt in his years as one of the UK’s top comedians working today.

The show is on Friday May 3. For tickets and more details visit https://www.civiccomedy.co.uk/