Wistaston mum’s new food venture celebrates diversity

A South Cheshire mum has turned her love of cooking into a new venture celebrating diversity and inclusion through her culinary creations.

Amaka’s Fine Food Fusion is the first step into business for Amaka Lawton, founder of the Crewe-based Alpha Omega Women Peace Security (WPS) Foundation which champions diversity and community wellbeing.

Now, with a passion for bringing people together through food, Amaka has designed an exciting menu showcasing the flavours of different cultures including Nigerian, Asian and Turkish dishes.

Nigerian-born Amaka, who lives in Wistaston, said: “I believe food has the power to unite us regardless of our backgrounds or differences. It’s an ice breaker which bridges cultural and racial divides.

“So when it came to my menu, I knew it had to be delicious and healthy but also a celebration of diversity and the rich tapestry of culture in our community.

“I hope local people will join in the celebration and enjoy a fusion of fine foods.”

Amaka’s Fine Food Fusion launches on April 30 – a date with special significance for the mum-of-one.

On that date, her dad’s birthday, the website will go live for freshly-cooked food orders such as Asian Veggie Noodles, Turkish Lahmacun minced meat flatbreads and Nigerian Jollof Rice and spicy chicken.

Orders can be collected from Amaka’s kitchen at 10 Coppicemere Drive an Crewe Business Park or delivered in a five-mile radius.

She added: “As the youngest of seven children growing up in Nigeria, food was always a big part of life.

“I cooked for friends in university, trying out recipes handed down by my mum and mums before her.

“It still gives me utmost pleasure to cook for my family and friends and see the pleased satisfaction on their faces as they explore new flavours and cuisines.

“Amaka’s Fine Food Fusion spreads this joy and allows our community to celebrate its colourful diversity.

“I’m excited to see how the menu will evolve and provide local people with food tourism in the comfort of their home, office or event.”

The business is currently employing five and will be seeking more talented hands in the kitchen soon.

Find out more at www.amakas.co.uk or follow on social media.