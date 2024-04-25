2 hours ago
Willaston fundraising daredevil takes on new challenge

April 25, 2024
l-r Katherine Packham, Sarah Iggo and Svitlana Binns (1)

A daredevil Willaston woman is taking on a new challenge to help raise money for St Luke’s Hospice, writes Jonathan White.

Sarah Iggo, aged 46, will be travelling to Porth Dafarch on the west coast of Anglesey’s Holy island in North Wales to participate in “coasteering” and a 100ft abseil.

The coasteering will involve her traversing the coastal foreshore via rock-hopping, shore-scrambling, swell-riding, cave-exploring and cliff-jumping.

After a quick rest she will then take part in a big 100ft abseil down a quarry bank.

Sarah’s previous fundraising challenges for the hospice have seen her trek across the Sahara Desert and tandem skydive from 10,000ft.

She will be coasteering along with friends Katherine Packham and Svitlana Binns, with whom she completed the Sahara Desert trek.

Sarah, an Inclusive Learning Advisor at Cheshire College – South & West in Crewe, is fundraising in memory of colleague Kevin Taylor who died from cancer.

Kevin, who worked at the college as a Funding and Data Facilitator, underwent treatment including drug trials so others may benefit in the future.

He received care from, among others, St Luke’s Hospice.

Sarah said: “I am really looking forward to the challenge and raising lots of money for St Luke’s.”

To sponsor Sarah, visit her JustGiving page.

Kevin Taylor who died from cancer - sahara desert trek
Kevin Taylor
