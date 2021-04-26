Works to begin on new “Nantwich Leisure Centre” redevelopment

Nantwich will benefit from a £2.1 million investment into Nantwich Leisure Centre as the first phase of the redevelopment project is to begin in May.

Work will include an extended gym and a new Group Cycling Studio, one of the key suggestions by Nantwich members in the Everybody Sport and Recreation annual surveys.

Renamed “Nantwich Leisure Centre”, the site will also be transformed with a new social area including a “Taste for Life Café” and a larger, modern reception area.

Planning permission has been received for the extension at Nantwich Pool and the first building phase will start in early May for completion by the end of the year.

Cheshire East Council has awarded the contract to start the works to Engie.

A second phase will include enhancing changing facilities and access to the outdoor brine pool.

Works at Barony Sports complex are now complete with a new group fitness studio, lift access and refurbished changing rooms, to welcome back members from May 17 for indoor group exercise.

Nantwich Outdoor Swimming Pool is also currently undergoing some improvement works.

It is on track for the reopening on May 23 to welcome back members and tourists for the summer season.

Thomas Barton, executive director at Everybody Sport and Recreation, said: “Everybody is delighted to be working with Cheshire East Council and partners to ensure people in Nantwich are able to lead a healthy and active lifestyle, in a leisure venue that suits the needs of our community.

“The site is much-loved by its members and attracts thousands of visitors a year for the outdoor pool.

“This investment is key to be able to welcome even more people from Nantwich to enjoy the services we have on offer and to stay fit and healthy.

“We are looking forward to works beginning in May and will soon be releasing more information on other Cheshire East town investment plans.”

Cheshire East Council deputy chief executive and director of place, Frank Jordan, said: “These vastly improved facilities are testimony to the commitment this council is making to the wellbeing of our residents, visitors, children and families.

“We want our residents to have access to these high-quality sports and leisure facilities and we will work with the borough’s leisure trust Everybody Sport and Recreation to continue to do this across the borough.”

For more information on lesire investment schemes across Cheshire East visit: everybody.org.uk/everybody-5-towns-investment-plans