Nantwich driver Jordan Witt secures fifth in Fanatec round two in Germany

in Motorsport / Sport May 19, 2021
Germany race two fanatec series - Jordan Witt

Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt managed a fifth place best finish in his maiden visit to the Hockenheimring in Germany.

Witt was competing in round two of the 2021 Fanatec GT2 European Series, and it proved a bittersweet occasion.

The 30-year-old from Nantwich and his partner David Fairbrother suffered mechanical woes in practice and qualifying and had to start ninth on the grid in race one.

The duo ended the 50-minute contest sixth in Pro-Am with Witt nursing a set of well-worn treaded Pirelli tyres at the finish.

In race two, Witt started from 11th and produced a superb first lap to gain four places.

Keeping the Toro Verde GT entry well in the mix for a season-best result, running in fourth with 30 minutes to go, Fairbrother completed the race fifth in Pro-Am.

“It was a weekend of ifs and maybes to be honest,” said Witt.

“After the mechanical issues in practice we didn’t really find a perfect set-up, so we were always on the back foot thereafter really.

“Qualifying didn’t go to plan, obviously, so then we had to work double-hard in the races to try and create a result.

“I was hoping we’d have more rain actually to even the playing field a little more in the races, but it didn’t work out that way unfortunately.

“There’s so much potential in the car and with the team, as soon as we can get a straightforward weekend without any difficulties I know the pace is there to challenge for the podium.

“I really did enjoy my first experience of Hockenheim, it’s a great track.”

Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit was originally scheduled to host the third round of the Fanatec GT2 European Series.

But this has been replaced by Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy.

The fifth and sixth races of the 2021 season will take place over the weekend July 3-4.

GT2 European Series ‘Pro-Am’ Standings (after Rd2) – 5th Jordan Witt & David Fairbrother, 28 points.

(Copyright free images courtesy GT2 European Series)

jordan witt fanatec race two Germany

